Woman faces assault charges after allegedly attacking McDonald’s workers over slushy order: Ravenna police

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was arrested for assault after she allegedly attacked two McDonald’s employees who she says refused to make her a slushy.

Cherysse Cleveland (Courtesy: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

According to an incident report provided by the Ravenna City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s on Main Street Monday around 9:40 a.m. for reports of an assault.

Police say they were told a woman, identified as Cherysse Cleveland, was “actively attacking” others in the restaurant.

When officers arrived on scene they say they saw Cleveland “aggressively swinging her arms” at employees. In response, they reportedly handcuffed her and escorted her out of the facility.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Cleveland came to McDonald’s to get a slushy. The report states that she requested to have all three slushy flavors mixed together as one and the workers advised they could not do that.

Cleveland told officers that the employees refused to make her a slushy and she got very upset, according to the report. She allegedly “lost it” and began attacking the workers.

The report also states that Cleveland attempted to walk behind the McDonald’s counter in an effort to make the slushy herself. The workers tried to block her from entering the area, at which point Cleveland allegedly punched them in the face.

Police say two employees were struck. They suffered minor injuries and were advised to seek medical treatment.

Cleveland was arrested on two assault charges, according to police. She was taken to the Ravenna City Police Department for booking and later transferred to the Portage County Justice Center.