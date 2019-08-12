Woman dies more than a week after a crash on I-71 near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman has died more than a week after she was struck during a multiple vehicle crash on I-71 near downtown.

At about 12:44am on July 30, a vehicle was involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of I-71 just south of E. 5th Ave. According to Columbus police, the vehicle lost control and struck the inside concrete wall, disabling it in the left lane.

Over the next few minutes, other motorists stopped to assist which led to four vehicles and eight people in the left lane of the freeway.

Police state a Ford Windstar northbound on I-71 later struck one or more of the vehicles, resulting in a chain reaction crash involving the stopped motorists, including Sherren Lancaster, 50, of Columbus.

Lancaster was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where she was admitted in critical condition. In all, six people were transported to area hospitals with a variety of injuries.

On August 11, Lancaster died from her injuries.

Police continue to investigate.