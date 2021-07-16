Woman dies after shooting on Jefferson Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has died at Grant hospital after a shooting on Friday evening in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

According to a dispatchers with Columbus Division of Police, medics took the woman in critical condition to Grant Medical Center at 7:49 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

At 8:33 p.m. doctors pronounced her dead; she had succumbed to her injuries.

According to officers at the scene, a dark-colored car pulled up in front of a house in the 2000 block of Jefferson Ave.

Someone shot multiple rounds into the house, and hit the woman. Police don’t know if anyone else was in the house at the same time.

Police are currently talking with eyewitnesses.