Woman dies after shooting on Jefferson Avenue

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has died at Grant hospital after a shooting on Friday evening in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

According to a dispatchers with Columbus Division of Police, medics took the woman in critical condition to Grant Medical Center at 7:49 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

At 8:33 p.m. doctors pronounced her dead; she had succumbed to her injuries.

According to officers at the scene, a dark-colored car pulled up in front of a house in the 2000 block of Jefferson Ave.

Someone shot multiple rounds into the house, and hit the woman. Police don’t know if anyone else was in the house at the same time.

Police are currently talking with eyewitnesses.

The scene in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue, where a woman was shot and has since died.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

No new mask mandate likely

Amazon sweepstakes scam

Legalizing marijuana

John Glenn centennial

Vaccines for kids

Building a house, rebuilding a life during the pandemic

More Local News