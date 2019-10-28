Woman dies after falling out of moving vehicle in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman died when she fell out of a moving vehicle.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:35am, Saturday, a Nissan Sentra was traveling southbound in the 500 block of Nelson Road, north of Maryland Avenue, when the vehicle swerved off the roadway.

As the vehicle swerved, a passenger in the vehicle, LaRhonda Turner, 28, fell out of the moving car when the door opened.

Turner suffered severe injuries and was transported to Ohio State University East Hospital where she later died. The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle were unhurt.

Police continue to investigate the incident.