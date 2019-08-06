Woman dies after crash in southern Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A woman died after her vehicle crashed in Jackson Township, Monday. 

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:35am, Nancy D. Cox, 72, of Galloway, was driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet HHR westbound on Orders Road, when her vehicle crossed U.S. Route 62 without stopping and crashed into a ditch.  

Cox suffered critical injuries and was taken by helicopter to Grant Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.  

A dog in the vehicle with Cox, was taken to an area veterinarian with a minor injury and was later released to family.  

Deputies continue to investigate, but state alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.  

