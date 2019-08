COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in north Columbus.

At about 2:12am, Thursday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Republic Avenue on the report of a shooting

When police arrived on scene, they found a female with a gunshot wound to the face and a male who had been grazed by a bullet.

The female was taken to Grant Medical Center where she later died.

The male was treated at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.