Woman bit by copperhead snake inside her home

MT. PENN, PA (CNN) — A woman walking into her basement Tuesday in a Philadelphia suburb was greeted by a surprise visitor — a venomous snake.

According to police, the woman was going to her basement to do laundry when she encountered a copperhead snake.

“She went down the stairs, turned to the right and the snake was right there on the ledge, jumped out and bit her on the arm,” said Det. Sgt. Deron Manndel of the Central Berks Regional Police. “They said it was definitely a copperhead. Not very common in your home.”

Harry Sleigel said it was his girlfriend who was bitten. He said he’ll be making more regular checks of his basement to ward off any unwanted visitors.

“I am now, I’m going to check it all the time,” he said.

Members of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission caught and relocated the snake.

A spokesperson for the commission the snake may have been trying to dry out somewhere following recent rain.

Others who live in the area expressed concern about the copperhead, saying they’ve seen similar snakes in their neighborhood.

“I’ll probably still go up, I probably won’t go with my brother or bring my dog or anything but be careful and make sure my younger brother knows what they look like,” said neighbor Cole Hammond.

According to Sleigel, his girlfriend is in stable condition and should be able to leave the hospital Wednesday.