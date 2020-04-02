Woman arrested for the 2019 homicide of a two-year-old boy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tina Dayton has been arrested for murder in connection with the October death of a two-year-old boy in southeast Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.

According to a press release, Dayton was arrested by the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force on March 30th.

On October 7, 2019, Columbus Police Officers were called to the 4000 block of Refugee Road on a report of an injured two-year-old. The child, later identified as Clifford Stark, was transported to Children’s Hospital. Stark did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased by attending physicians on October 8, 2019.

On February 27, 2020, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death a homicide.