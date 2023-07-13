COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a woman who is accused of robbing a store while brandishing a firearm in south Columbus.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said a woman entered a store on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue in Vassor Village. The woman reportedly attempted to pay for her multiple items at the checkout line. But when the transaction would not process, the woman began to exit the store with the shopping cart.

An employee followed the woman outside, but the suspect allegedly flashed a gun from her waistband and threatened the employee. Police said the woman loaded the items into a beige colored suburban and headed northbound on Parsons Avenue.

Video surveillance from the store shows that the woman, estimated between 25-35 years old, has a written tattoo on her left arm and a black front passenger fender on the Suburban. CPD is asking that anyone with additional information is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-465-TIPS (8477).

A woman leaves a Parsons Avenue store during an alleged robbery, July 11, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

A woman leaves a Parsons Avenue store during an alleged robbery, July 11, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

A woman leaves a Parsons Avenue store during an alleged robbery, July 11, 2023. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)