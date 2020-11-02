Woman, 64, reported missing from east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a woman reported missing from the east side of Columbus Monday.

Susan Temple, 64, is white with blue eyes and red hair. She is approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Susan was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a gray shirt, and may have a green zip-up hoodie. She should have a black and blue purse with her.

Susan was last seen in the area of South Waverly Street and Fair Avenue at approximately 10 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.