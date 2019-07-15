Woman, 2 kids dead in fiery freeway crash in Indianapolis

This booking photo released by the Indiana State Police show Bruce Pollard, 57, of Sturgeon, Mo., who was arrested Sunday, July 14, 2019, on preliminary charges including reckless homicide in relation to a fiery, seven-vehicle crash on an Indianapolis freeway, that killed a mother and her 18-month-old twin daughters. (Indiana State Police via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters died in a fiery, seven-vehicle crash on an Indianapolis freeway.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened about midday Sunday on eastbound Interstate 465. A preliminary police investigation has revealed that a semi tractor-trailer hit the back of a line of vehicles backed-up in traffic due to construction. The first car struck caught fire.

Police said in a statement that 29-year-old Alanna Norman Koons and her daughters, June and Ruby Koons, of Indianapolis died in that vehicle.

Police say the semi driver, 57-year-old Bruce Pollard of Sturgeon, Missouri, was speeding. He was arrested on preliminary charges including reckless homicide. Court records Monday don’t list a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Police say seven others were hospitalized in the crash.