Witness says she was next in line before Ohio State Fair ride accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A woman at the fair says she was next in line to ride the Fire Ball when she says she witnessed the entire thing happen.

Kaylie Bellomy says she comes to the Ohio State Fair every year with her family. She was part of the next group to get on the ride when she watched it literally fall apart.

“It was going for a minute and it was at its highest point and I saw somebody fall on the ride and then a minute later the whole like row of seats fell off and hit the ground.”

After the accident, she said it was absolute chaos.

“Everybody was running. I got ran over trying to get out of the way,” Bellomy said.

First responders had the area taped off as multiple fire trucks and ambulances tended to the injured.

“I feel so bad because they came to have fun and now somebody’s kid is gone,” Bellomy said. “I just don’t think I’ll ever ride a ride ever again.”

Ohio Governor John Kasich says all rides at the fair are closed until they can be re-inspected.