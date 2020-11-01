With two days left, there’s still time to vote early in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With only two days left until Election Day, the clock is ticking for Ohioans to make their voices heard.

It only take a few hours of your day to hit the polls. On Saturday, the area around the Franklin County Board of Elections was packed with hundreds eager to make their voices heard.

County boards of elections will be open throughout the state for early voting Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters wanting to vote in person can go to their local polling place. However, voters wanting to drop off their absentee ballots need to do so at their county board of elections.

Click here to find your local polling location.

When asking why it’s important to vote, Ohioans should remember this election year goes beyond picking the next president. Voters get a chance to make change right here in Ohio. On the ballot this year, voters can select local judges and vote on issues like police reform and mental illness, key issues Ohio needs to resolve.

“There have been so many things this year that really require every single voice,” said Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin.

So far, 3 million Ohioans have cast their ballot for the 2020 election, 50 percent more than the total number of Ohioans who voted early in the 2016 election.

“It’s more than thinking about this election,” said voter Ruth Lomax. “We have children, we have daughters. We want to make sure they understand the importance of their civic duty.”

“It’s a right of every citizen to go out to vote for your judges, for your sheriffs, and your state legislators, the president,” said voter Jerome Feemorle. “You have to come out and vote. If you don’t vote, you can’t argue, that’s what it is.”