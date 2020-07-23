With no sign of resigning, lawmakers plan to remove Speaker Householder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder remains one of the top lawmakers in the state despite more than 48 hours passing since he was arrested in connection to a $60 million bribery case.

Many of Ohio’s most prominent political figures have called for Householder to resign, including Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Secretary of State Frank LaRose, all members of the Republican party.

“He should resign and do the right thing and lift the cloud that’s currently hanging over this institution,” said Rep. Rick Carfagna, (R) Genoa Twp.



There have been bipartisan calls for Speaker Householder to step down since his arrest but so far no resignation letter. On Thursday, Governor DeWine told the legislature to start thinking about who they’d like their next leader to be.

“The people’s business must be done, so I urge my friends in the legislature to very vigorously look at that and try to move as quickly as they can,” said DeWine.

DeWine said earlier in the week that he would not hesitate to call a special session for the removal of Speaker Householder but first wanted to leave the decision up to the Republican Caucus.

“My preference obviously would be that this is something we should take care of in house, no pun intended,” said Rep. Carfagna.

With no scheduled session until mid-September, lawmakers are now looking at their options and say there will be a plan in the coming days.

“This broke 48 hours ago and so we’re all still trying to figure out procedure and getting everyone back and those things,” said Rep. Laura Lanese, (R) Hamilton.

Along with calls for Householder to be removed, several lawmakers would also like to repeal House Bill 6, which is the bill at the center of the bribery scandal.

On Thursday, Governor DeWine reversed his stance on the bill saying he would support it being repealed and replaced.