COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A federal judge in Texas blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program Thursday, calling it “unlawful,” and the decision has left some in Columbus concerned.

Ohio State University student Adrian Heyrosa said she would be grateful for forgiveness.

“Just anything honestly,” Heyrosa said.

As of Thursday, 26 million borrowers had submitted applications for student loan forgiveness, and 16 million of those applications had been approved, although no money had been discharged, according to a U.S. Department of Education press release.

The website where applications were being accepted now reads: “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders.”

Kim Jenerette, the executive director of financial aid, at Cedarville University said the entire situation is unprecedented. Jenerette said it could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Right now, we are in a holding pattern,” Jenerette said.

He said he has encouraged borrowers to stay in touch with their federal loan servicer, and to think long term — including by making payments when you have to, because not doing so could affect your credit score.

The Biden administration said the Department of Justice appealed the Thursday decision.