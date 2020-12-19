With 2020 murder rate climbing, Linden community calls for end to violence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Linden community came together Friday night to call for an end to violence on the streets of Columbus.

Community leaders pushed for an end to gang violence and officer-involved shooting, like the shooting two weeks ago that killed Casey Goodson Jr.

Last year, Linden was the deadliest community in Columbus, with about one of every four homicides in Columbus happening in the neighborhood.

Last month, the city passed the old record of 143 homicides. In the month since, 21 additional homicides have been committed, bringing the total to 164 with two more weeks left in 2020.

With the city’s homicide rate reaching a record high in 2020, organizers said there desperately needs to be a change.

“We’re losing a generation of children to this violence,” said Danielle Mungin, a teacher at Linden McKinley.

She’s seen first hand what gun violence has done to her neighborhood, claiming her brother’s life in September and one of her students just days ago.

“Teachers aren’t chaperones at funerals, but I was a chaperone at a funeral for a baby who was killed walking home from school,” Mungin said. “Shot in front of all his buddies and it seems like it’s going on and going on every year.”

Organizers of Friday’s Stop the Violence rally said this year, especially, has been a violent one for the community.

“We have children that live here,” said Ralph Carter of the group We Are Linden. “We have children that go to these schools, daycares. We visit these stores every day. Just knowing the fact that our young people are losing their lives to senseless violence, it has to stop.”

Organizers said the pandemic, which caused the closure of community centers and activities, has hurt.

“Especially up here in the Linden area, you have a lot of young men up here who don’t have nothing to do, so they end up finding themselves tied into these gangs to where they’re creating violence,” said Stu Hampton with the Linden Community Engagement Resource Team.

The family of Casey Goodson Jr. also spoke at the event, speaking out against lethal force from police.

“This shouldn’t keep happening. These lives shouldn’t be taken. These are innocent lives and if they’re not, then prosecute them but don’t shoot them. don’t kill them in the street. that’s wrong.”

Mungin said the best place to start cleaning up the streets is with the parents.

“Parents, you gots to stand up, you got to step up,” she said. “Flip your kids’ room, check the social media. You all have to be accountable for your children because that’s your baby.”

Organizers also pushed for more community members to come forward after a crime is committed. Otherwise, they said, more criminals remain free to cause more violence in the community.