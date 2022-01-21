Arctic high pressure will settle in, with a relatively dry northwesterly flow bringing some sunshine and less wind.

Afternoon temperatures will remain very cold, in the low 20s. Tonight will be frigid, with readings falling into the single digit in many areas. under a fair sky.

A cold front will arrive late on Saturday, with increasing clouds and a moderating southwest wind, but lacking moisture. Readings will approach 30 degrees. A clipper system will bring a period of snow midday on Sunday, with an inch or two likely, making roads slick. Temperatures will be held to the 20s again.

A weak system will zip past Ohio Monday with snow showers mainly across the north early, along with clouds and breezy conditions. Temperatures will briefly moderate again to near freezing in the afternoon.

Another disturbance will favor a wintry mix late Monday night and Tuesday, followed by a reinforcing blast of cold air.

Forecast

Friday: Clouds decrease, cold. High 22

Tonight: Mostly clear, very cold. Low 10

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. High 29

Sunday: Light snow midday. High 27 (21)

Monday: Mostly cloudy flurries north. High 35 (18)

Tuesday: Wintry mix. High 33 (28)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, colder. High 24 (16)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 26 (9)