APRIL FOOLS’ DAY FEATURES WINTRY MIX

As expected, we woke up to a mix of snow/graupel on April Fools’ Day with the return of winter–36 hours after we hit 80 degrees!

Skies will turn partly sunny, with gusty northwest winds and unseasonably cold temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Scattered snow showers will pop up in a few spots through the afternoon.

Clearing skies will lower temperatures to near 30 Saturday morning. Clouds will build in the afternoon ahead of a small system that will bring light rain showers Saturday evening and overnight.

Clouds will linger part of Sunday, but some sunshine should return. Highs this weekend will top out in the low 50s. Monday will bring a chance for a few early showers as a warm front approaches, with mostly cloudy skies through the day.

A storm system moving through the Southern states will trigger off and on showers Tuesday through Thursday, but southerly winds will boost temperatures back into the 60s

Forecast

Friday: Mostly cloudy, flurries, windy, cold. High 43

Tonight: Clearing, cold. Low 30

Saturday: Some sun, clouds increase, evening showers. High 52

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 54 (38)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, light showers. High 56 (39)

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers. High 63 (43)

Wednesday: Rain day, mild. High 67 (51)

Thursday: Showers linger, some sun. High 60 (48)