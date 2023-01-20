Low pressure will drift east across northern New England, with brisk westerly winds bringing scattered flurries and January weather, after a very mild start to the month. Readings will hold nearly steady in the mid-30s, after a balmy high of 60 on Thursday.

Skies will turn partly sunny on Saturday, as high pressure crosses the region. Morning readings will fall into the 20s and afternoon temperatures should top out in the seasonal mid- to upper 30s.

Another storm will approach the region from the southwest late on Sunday, with snow mixing with rain during the day. Some accumulation is likely, especially northwest of the I-71 corridor.

Colder and drier conditions will be in place early next week. Some snow and rain are possible on Wednesday.

FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy, blustery, colder, snow showers. High 36

Tonight: Cloudy, brisk, few flakes. Low 29

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, chilly. 38

Sunday: Snow, mixing with rain p.m. High: 35 (29)

Monday: Cloudy, cold, flurry. High 37 (31)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 39 (28)

Wednesday: Rain to snow. High 38 (31)

Thursday: Cloudy, cold. High 34 (27)