COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.20 billion, making it the second-largest prize in the game’s history.

The winning numbers from Wednesday are 02, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball is 23 and the Power Play is 2X.

The cash option for Wednesday’s jackpot could net the winning ticket (or tickets) $596.7 million. If winners choose to take the full jackpot, the money would be paid out in 30 payments over 29 years, with a 5% annual increase every year until the final payment.

Wednesday’s jackpot is the 4th-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

The five largest Powerball jackpots are:

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee) $1.20 billion, Nov. 2, 2022 $768.4 million: March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3 when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania. On Monday, for the 38th time, no ticket matched the winning numbers.

Even if you don’t win the big jackpot, there are still several prizes available. Tickets that match only the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays could multiply that.

Monday’s winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59, the Powerball 13, and the Power Play 3X. While no one won the big money, 10 tickets matched the five winning numbers, netting $1 millon each. The tickets were sold in Ohio (2 tickets), California (2 tickets), Texas (2 tickets) Florida, Indiana, Michigan, and New York. Three tickets — one each in Ohio, New York, and Oklahoma — matched the five winning numbers and the Power Play, doubling the prize to $2 million.

According to the Powerball website, more than 5.4 million tickets won at least one prize in Monday’s drawing for a total of $59.5 million paid out.

Powerball tickets cost $2 a play, plus $1 for the Power Play multiplier.

On its website, Powerball said players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning at least one prize, and those odds stay the same no matter what the jackpot. The odds of winning the big prize are a bit lower: 1 in 292,201,338.

The website claims that stacking $1 billion in $100 increments would be 3,458 feet tall, equal to the height of two Willis Towers in Chicago.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The first Powerball drawing was held on April 19, 1992.

