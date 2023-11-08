The weather will be quite breezy, with gusty southerly winds between 15 and 25 mph through this evening. Skies will be generally sunny despite some high clouds, with temperatures approaching 70–nearly 15 degrees above normal.

Low pressure over the Midwest will track across the Upper Great Lakes tonight, swinging a cold front through Ohio after midnight. Showers will develop later this evening, with a possible rumble of thunder, and linger until around daybreak. Rainfall totals will be light, under a quarter of an inch.

Behind the front, showers will taper quickly Thursday morning, with morning readings in the upper 50s, and not rising beyond the low 60s during the afternoon, as skies partially clear.

A southern disturbance will develop along the frontal boundary Thursday night and Friday, bringing some cloudiness northward, but moisture will remain south of the region.

High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley over the weekend, accompanied by plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool weather, with highs in the low 50s and frosty mornings.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, milder. High 68

Tonight: Clouds increase, showers. Low 58

Thursday: Early showers, some sun. High 62

Friday: A.M. clouds, clearing, cooler. High 53 (43)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 50 (33)

Sunday: Sunny. High 53 (31)

Monday: Sunny: High 54 (33)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 56 (34)