The wind will gust between 30-35 mph, diminishing later in the day as a cold front slips south, accompanied by scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Breaks of sunshine earlier helped boost temperatures in the low 70s. The slow-moving front will settle in southeastern Ohio, before lifting north later tonight as a warm front.

Rain returns by midnight, as a wave slides northeast along the boundary across Ohio Monday morning. A few strong storms are possible ahead of a cold front in the afternoon in the far southeast, where the rain will be heavy at times.

Temperatures will top out near 60 Monday, then tumble into the 40s during the late afternoon. Leftover showers will end Monday night, possibly as flurries in the north.

Seasonably cool and dry weather will prevail much of the week, as high pressure builds in. Clouds will linger on Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s. The weather will turn milder Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 50s under partly sunny skies, as a storm passes south of the state to the Mid-Atlantic Coast.

A strong cold front with a clipper system will bring showers Friday, followed by a winter-like surge of cold air next weekend, along with some flurries Saturday.



Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms, windy. High 71

Tonight: Periods of rain, thunder south. Low 48

Monday: Rain, thunder, cooler p.m. High 59, falling to 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some clearing, brisk, colder. High 43 (30)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 51 (37)

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 55 (34)

Friday: Showers, windy, colder late. High 48 (38)

Saturday: Windy, cold, flurries. High 29 (23)