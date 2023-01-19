COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It didn’t stick around for long, but a January wind and rain storm still managed to pack a punch in central Ohio.

At one point there were more than 8,000 American Electric Power customers in Franklin County without power Thursday evening. At the peak of outages, more than 19,000 AEP customers were in the dark.

There were also outages in Westerville, which Westerville Electric dealt with. The only light in one neighborhood was from crews working to get a tree off power lines. About 10 minutes away in Genoa Township, Jen and Mike Love found a surprise on their back porch: A trampoline.

“We watched it tumble like a tumbleweed and it just rolled right onto our deck,” said Mike.

A trampoline from three houses away blew onto the couple’s property during the wind surges. The Loves said they heard the wind moving their 250-pound swing, so they looked outside. That’s when they saw the trampoline coming their way.

“Please don’t hit our windows, please don’t hit our windows,” they said as they saw the trampoline rolling.

Thankfully, it did not hit the windows. They’ve lived in the neighborhood for 10 years and said the wind from Thursday’s storm is the worst they’ve experienced.

“It sounded like a tornado, it sounded like things from all over the place were hitting the house everywhere,” said Mike.