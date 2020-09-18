Will parents let their kids participate in trick or treating

Shadow of a halloween glass lantern over newspaper, taken for Macro Mondays’ theme for 2 Nov 2015 – “Shadow Play”

Halloween brings hope and a little fear to parents this year.

“Definitely [we] will be wearing mask, it’s Halloween, but I don’t know I think there’s plenty of precautions to take to allow them to enjoy their childhood,” said mother Ashley Ihasz.

Whether or not to participate is a difficult decision for many parents as COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Although, there are parents who believe celebrating the holiday is important.

“We feel like it will be pretty safe, kind of like going to the grocery store maybe, but it’s outside so even better,” parent Emily Diaz.

Hilliard has already announced its Beggar’s night will happen on October 29th, but some parents are saying no thanks.

“As for taking my own kids out, going door to door, I just don’t think that’s wise for our situation,” said Laura Landis

Laura said she will have a modified trick or treating experienced. They’ll take their kids to the homes of close friends and not strangers hoping it cuts down on them or anyone else contracting the virus.

“I really want them to have some sense of close to normalcy they can have after this last year,” said Ihasz

Parents even talked about unique ways to prepackage the candy they’re handing out. They said they will try to do anything they can do to cut down on spreading germs.