COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mail will not be delivered to Americans on Monday, and Post Offices will also be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release.

Caller service and Post Office Box service will also be halted for the day, which is one of 11 federally-recognized holidays. All USPS services are set to start again Tuesday.

Through the rest of 2023, the agency is scheduled to observe the following federal holidays:

  • Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 20
  • Memorial Day on Monday, May 29
  • Juneteenth National Independence Day on Monday, June 19
  • Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4
  • Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4
  • Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 19
  • Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11
  • Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 23
  • Christmas on Monday, Dec. 25

Both UPS and FedEx will still offer pickup and delivery services Monday, according to their websites — although some UPS deliveries will be on a one-day delay, and some FedEx services will be modified.