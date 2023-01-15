COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mail will not be delivered to Americans on Monday, and Post Offices will also be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release.
Caller service and Post Office Box service will also be halted for the day, which is one of 11 federally-recognized holidays. All USPS services are set to start again Tuesday.
Through the rest of 2023, the agency is scheduled to observe the following federal holidays:
- Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 20
- Memorial Day on Monday, May 29
- Juneteenth National Independence Day on Monday, June 19
- Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4
- Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4
- Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 19
- Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11
- Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 23
- Christmas on Monday, Dec. 25
Both UPS and FedEx will still offer pickup and delivery services Monday, according to their websites — although some UPS deliveries will be on a one-day delay, and some FedEx services will be modified.