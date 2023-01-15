COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mail will not be delivered to Americans on Monday, and Post Offices will also be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release.

Caller service and Post Office Box service will also be halted for the day, which is one of 11 federally-recognized holidays. All USPS services are set to start again Tuesday.

Through the rest of 2023, the agency is scheduled to observe the following federal holidays:

Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 20

Memorial Day on Monday, May 29

Juneteenth National Independence Day on Monday, June 19

Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4

Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4

Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 19

Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 23

Christmas on Monday, Dec. 25

Both UPS and FedEx will still offer pickup and delivery services Monday, according to their websites — although some UPS deliveries will be on a one-day delay, and some FedEx services will be modified.