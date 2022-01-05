COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University cannot require spectators to show proof of vaccination or a negative test due to a state law that applies to all public state universities.

Michigan and Michigan State, however, recently announced they will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend events.

Ohio State is unable to do the same under a provision in House Bill 244, which primarily prohibited public schools and universities from mandating vaccines that had not received full FDA approval. That includes two of the COVID-19 vaccines in use in the country, by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

But a second provision in the bill, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law last summer, prohibits schools and universities from discriminating against people who have not received such a vaccine.

Although Ohio State cannot require proof of vaccination, it decided Tuesday to close concession stands.

“That’s a decision the university’s made and we’ll support it,” men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann said. “I’m hoping that sooner rather than later that the numbers can go down and we can get back to a normal type of environment at home.”

NBC4 asked Holtmann what it’s like to see protocols being put back in the place that also existed in 2021.

“If you’re reading the tea leaves a little bit, you got the sense that maybe some of this was coming,” Holtmann said. “It can be a frustrating thing and yet, at the same time, you just hope that the numbers continue to go down … but obviously I know our university officials, our medical staff are looking and making sure that safety is at a premium.”