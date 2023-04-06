COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In one week’s time, Ohio gas prices have gone up by $0.25 on average, according to AAA.

Ahead of the holiday weekend and summer travel season, drivers might want to find creative ways to keep more money in their pockets.

“Last year a lot of folks decided to stay a little bit closer to home, or maybe cut their vacation time a little shorter. Those are things that you can do to possibly help combat some of those high gas prices that we’re seeing right now and that could potentially come,” said Kara Hitchens, of AAA Club Alliance, which oversees 58 counties in Ohio.

The reason for the increase is a surprise weekend announcement from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that it will again increase crude prices, according to AAA.

Since last Thursday, other states that have seen large increases at the pump are Maryland, Delaware and Georgia.

Some other ways to save are to make sure your car, tire pressure, tire tread and battery are all in good health, which can lead to better fuel efficiency, Hitchens said. She also recommended people take advantage of points programs local gas stations or grocery stores may offer.

Still, AAA said while Thursday’s national average of $3.55 is $0.15 more than one month ago, it is $0.61 less than one year ago.