(WJW) — Among the top-selling NBA teams on StubHub, the Cleveland Cavaliers have seen the largest spike in ticket sales over last year, the ticket resale service announced Wednesday.

Ticket sales for Cavs games are more than six times higher compared to last year, followed by the Golden State Warriors, whose tickets are four times higher, according to a news release from StubHub.

The Cavs’ Oct. 19 preseason game against the Toronto Raptors is StubHub’s fifth best-selling game of the week, according to the release. At the top of that list were the Los Angeles Lakers’ games against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 20 and against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 18.

(Courtesy of StubHub)

The Cavs earlier this year reached the playoffs for the first time since 2018 — and for the first time without LeBron James — but were ousted by the Atlanta Hawks.

“The next generation of NBA superstars are driving major jumps in demand for the Cavaliers and [Dallas] Mavericks,” said StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli. “The addition of Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland’s talented core has the Cavs seeing a seven-fold increase in ticket sales compared to last season, while the Mavs’ nearly 300 percent spike in demand lands them in StubHub’s top 10 teams for the first time, on the heels of Luka Dončić leading Dallas to its first Conference Finals run in a decade.”