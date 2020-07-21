Who is Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder (R-District 72) is no stranger to the statehouse.

He served an eight year stint from 1996-2004 and served as Speaker from 2001-2003. He was elected again in 2017 and became Speaker in 2019. Watch his campaign advertisment here.

Householder was recognized by his peers and publications as “Best Legislator,” “Most Effective Legislator,” and “Hardest-working Legislator” by Columbus Monthly Magazine during his first years of service.

According to his website, he grew up in Junction City, Ohio and graduated from New Lexington High School and Ohio University.

Before jumping into politics, he managed an insurance company for more than two decades.

The 72 District in Ohio serves Coshocton, Perry, and part of Licking counties.

Currently, he is an active board member of a local community bank.

