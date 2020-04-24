Whitehall special education teacher given prestigious TORCH award

WHITEHALL (WCMH) — Whitehall special education teacher Patrice Archer has been named one of five recipients of the 2020 TORCH award. The Ohio Department of Education gives this annual award to five extraordinary teachers who model strong character and show heart for their students, colleagues and communities.

For an award of this magnitude, there would usually be a surprise assembly with students and staff crowded in an auditorium. But that didn’t happen due to COVID-19. So, staff members at Whitehall celebrated the best way they could while keeping a safe social distance.

“I’m just very shocked, and I’m blessed to work with a wonderful staff,” said Archer, a special education teacher at Etna Road Elementary in Whitehall.

People drove to her house and walked by to congratulate her while keeping a safe distance.

“It’s so hard not being able to go up and touch people and hug people right now,” said Archer. “I would love to give everybody here a big hug.”

TORCH stands for Teachers of Ohio Representing Character and Heart. It’s those reasons principal Jessica Moore says she nominated Patrice.

“She’s part of people’s family, she’s not just a teacher,” said Moore.

Moore added for nearly 31 years, Archer has always looked after her students and their families even calling them during this pandemic.

“My heart is bursting because I never had an honor like this,” Archer said. “I love working with the kids and this is my passion.”