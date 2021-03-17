Whitehall service vehicle stolen, police search for car and suspect

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) – Police said they’re searching for a stolen vehicle that belongs to the City of Whitehall.

The vehicle was stolen from the service department’s parking lot around 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Whitehall Police Department.

The parking lot is located at 4545 E. Main Street and the vehicle was last seen going south on Hamilton Road from East Main Street.

Whitehall authorities are seeking help with locating their vehicle and the person involved. The car’s description is below.

2004 Ford F250 Super Cab

City Tag 0Y4510

City of Whitehall Logo on each door

“32” on both fenders and tailgate

Had a mattress and shovel in the bed of the truck

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-237-6333.