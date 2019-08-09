Whitehall police make 5 arrests, seize drugs and gun during raid

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Whitehall police say they seized drugs, cash and a gun while serving a warrant on South Burgess Avenue in Columbus.

Whitehall police served the warrant Thursday at a home on the 100 block of South Burgess Ave. The warrant was part of an investigation into drugs being brought into Whitehall.

Police say they seized 332 grams of methamphetamine, 53 grams of fentanyl, 13 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of heroin, $7,066 in cash and a stolen handgun.

Ermias Golla, 30, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Golla was also wanted on a warrant out of Minerva Park for felony eluding. Police say more charges are pending.

Three other felony warrant arrests were made.

Thomas McDonald – Drug possession

Sopherak Sem – Drug possesson

Ashley Hashman – Tampering with evidence

Another woman, Amber Wheeler, was arrested on a misdemeanor traffic warrant.