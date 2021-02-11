Whitehall police blitz nets 15 suspects on a laundry list of charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Whitehall Division of Police conducted a “crime blitz” on Wednesday that led to 15 arrests and multiple charges.

Police say the blitz lasted for eight hours as detectives and patrol officers blanketed the area in search of crime.

Officers recovered two stolen vehicles and four guns, plus made two felony drug possession arrests and numerous felony warrant arrests.

Charges filed include:

  • Aggravated Robbery
  • Escape
  • OVI
  • Reckless Operation
  • Receiving Stolen Property
  • Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Vehicle
  • Obstructing
  • Falsification
  • Possession of Marijuana

The result was an improvement in “the overall quality of life for the citizens of Whitehall as well as surrounding cities,” said Deputy Chief Daniel Kelso.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools