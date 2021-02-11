Whitehall police blitz nets 15 suspects on a laundry list of charges

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Whitehall Division of Police conducted a “crime blitz” on Wednesday that led to 15 arrests and multiple charges.

Police say the blitz lasted for eight hours as detectives and patrol officers blanketed the area in search of crime.

Officers recovered two stolen vehicles and four guns, plus made two felony drug possession arrests and numerous felony warrant arrests.

Charges filed include:

Aggravated Robbery

Escape

OVI

Reckless Operation

Receiving Stolen Property

Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Vehicle

Obstructing

Falsification

Possession of Marijuana

The result was an improvement in “the overall quality of life for the citizens of Whitehall as well as surrounding cities,” said Deputy Chief Daniel Kelso.