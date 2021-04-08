Whitehall police arrest 21 suspects in theft “Blitz”

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH)– Police collaborated with local businesses to catch shoplifters and other theft-related crimes and arrested 21 suspects for theft and additional charges.

Undercover and patrol officers and detectives saturated the Great Eastern, Town and Country, and Walmart shopping centers located at Collingwood Avenue and East Mains Street. They provided a coordinated response to incidents.

“Blitz” is defined by Whitehall Police as targeted enforcement of a specific crime, targeted enforcement in a specific area, or both.

“Our targeted enforcement efforts have proved very successful over the last few years,” said Deputy Chief Dan Kelso in a news release Thursday. “We do this on a small scale almost every day and frequently on a larger scale like this blitz. The message is if you come to Whitehall to steal or commit other crimes, expect to end up in jail.”

In addition to multiple theft and shoplifting charges, police arrested suspects for drug offenses, an OVI, a stolen car, improper handling of a firearm, falsification, resisting arrest, and several felony warrants. One suspect who was caught shoplifting had 10 warrants for theft.