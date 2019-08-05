Whitehall, Columbus, Bexley police work together to arrest suspected drug dealer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Whitehall Division of Police worked in with the Columbus Division of Police and the Bexley Police Department, to seize drugs, cash, and a stolen gun after arresting a suspected drug dealer.  

A release from Whitehall police states that on August 2, officers of both divisions executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of E. Rich Street, after an investigation into trafficking of cocaine in around the city. 

Thomas Edwards

The subject of the investigation, Thomas Edwards was arrested 

Detectives seized 1296 grams of cocaine, 80 grams of marijuana, one stolen AR-15 rifle, and $53,710 in cash.  

Whitehall police ask anyone with information or a tip about drug dealing in their area to call 614-440-4853.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools