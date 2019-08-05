Whitehall, Columbus, Bexley police work together to arrest suspected drug dealer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Whitehall Division of Police worked in with the Columbus Division of Police and the Bexley Police Department, to seize drugs, cash, and a stolen gun after arresting a suspected drug dealer.

A release from Whitehall police states that on August 2, officers of both divisions executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1800 block of E. Rich Street, after an investigation into trafficking of cocaine in around the city.

Thomas Edwards

The subject of the investigation, Thomas Edwards was arrested

Detectives seized 1296 grams of cocaine, 80 grams of marijuana, one stolen AR-15 rifle, and $53,710 in cash.

Whitehall police ask anyone with information or a tip about drug dealing in their area to call 614-440-4853.