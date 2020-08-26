Whitehall City Schools take extra steps to make sure everyone is prepared for the new school year

Whitehall City Schools have been preparing for the new school year for months and are now almost at the finish line.

Families are getting one on one experience with their children’s new devices before the school year begins.

“I think our families are enjoying the fact that they can sit down with someone and actually find out how to use the device and access the learning,” explained Director of Accountability and Instruction for Whitehall Schools, Chris Hardy.

Hardy says these conferences will also show the families what support they can provide and what the expectations are for the new school year.

“There’s a lot to be said about having a safe in person contact with your teacher before you get started,” noted Hardy.

Whitehall purchased over 2,200 Chromebooks to make sure every student is prepared this fall for virtual learning.

“It’s incredible and it’s a great first step in equity in education which I think it’s just paramount right now,” noted Kae Elementary Principal, Lauren King.

“We’re going to have synchronous lessons with small groups in their classes,” explained King. “We have 18 kids per class, and they will do a lesson through google meet where they meet with six to seven students at a time so they’re getting that small group instruction. The chrome book we have here is touch screen which is amazing for kids this age.”

King says most of the teachers will be in their classrooms teaching with the Chromebooks. They had the opportunity to push back their start date by two weeks to give the teachers the skills they need to succeed with this new educational model.

“I mean the whole point of 2020 I think is to meet challenges head on and to grow from them and that’s why the future is going to be better,” noted King.

Whitehall City Schools will reevaluate their education model as they get more data from the Department of Health but Hardy says the teachers are ready for in-person, virtual or a hybrid model for learning this year.