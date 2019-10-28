White rhino calf born at The Wilds

CUMBERLAND, OH (WCMH) — The Wilds safari park has announced the birth of a female white rhino calf.

According to the park, the white rhinoceros calf was born in the pasture October 23.

The calf, named “Scout,” and her 5-year-old mother, Agnes, who was also born at The Wilds, are doing well and continue to bond, according to staff.

Staff also noted that while Agnes is a first-time mother, Scout appears to be strong and is nursing alongside her attentive mother.

“We are thrilled to announce the arrival of this white rhinoceros calf and to continue to be part of the species’ conservation story,” said Dr. Jan Ramer, vice president of The Wilds. “We are very proud of our contributions to working to protect the future of rhinos, and this birth is a true testament to the success of our program.”

The calf is the 21st white rhino to be born at The Wilds since 2004 and the third fifth-generation white rhino to be born at the conservation facility.

Guests may have the opportunity to view the calf and her mother in the rhino barn during a Winter at The Wilds tour beginning November 1, 2019.