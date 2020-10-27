White Castle will close its restaurants on Election Day for four hours

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Those breakfast sliders may have to wait on Election Day.

White Castle said it is closing its restaurants for four hours next Tuesday morning to give employees a chance to vote.

Restaurants will be closed from 7 to 11 a.m., according to a news release.

“Starting this year and going forward, White Castle will give team members time to exercise their right to vote in presidential elections,” President and CEO Lisa Ingram said. “We believe voting is a right of responsible citizenship, and we want all our team members to have that opportunity.”

Employees scheduled to work on Election Day will get those hours as paid time off.

