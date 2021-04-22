White Castle dangles dessert to encourage vaccination

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — White Castle is handing out a free dessert-on-a-stick to anyone with proof that they received a COVID vaccine.

According to a release, “The offer is meant to thank those who have been vaccinated and encourage those who haven’t.”

The offer is good between April 22 and May 31, and no other purchase is required. The “vax for snacks” is for anyone who brings a vaccine card showing that they’ve had at least the first shot.

Dessert-on-a-stick choices include: Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake-on-a-Stick and, Birthday Cake-on-a-Stick in honor of the Columbus company’s 100th birthday this year.