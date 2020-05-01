Whipping up new formula to serve customers safely

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH)–The Dairy Hut in Pataskala has been a staple in the community since 1979.

“This is kind of the cedar point of Pataskala,” explained Pataskala mayor, Mike Compton. “A lot of people look forward to this opening.”

The owners, Gary and Karen Bocock have so many memories of the Dairy Hut, it was hard for them to imagine not opening this year.

”I served people in 1979 and they’re coming here now and I’m serving their grandkids and that’s pretty cool,” said Gary Bocock.

When they realized they could open, but under strict guidelines, they got to work.

“We did a lot of thinking and we came up with this, and I think it’s really going to work well. We have enough room to get 26 or 27 vehicles off the road and we’ll need every bit of that,” said Bocock.

They came up with an idea for a really long drive through system. They had to rent the lot next door to make it happen.

”A lot of hard work has gone into filling the buckets, getting poles lined up,” said employee Brnda Corum. “We feel like we’re gona be able to do this and do it right and people are gona be happy.”

They will have all cars line up in the drive through section and call a designated number displayed outside. They will order and wait until they can park in the waiting area. They will go to the register to pay and get their food once a certain color of light shines ahead.

“It’s going to be more people, but that’s okay we’re organized,” said Corum. ”We’ve been here all week. We’ve done the run through and we know what we’re doing.”

Mayor Compton says because of the amount of people they expect Saturday they are bringing in extra officers to ensure everything moves along smoothly.

“It will be like the old throwbacks to a drive-in, basically, except we won’t be able to have anyone on roller skates.”

The Bococks are excited to serve their community safely, but there is one thing they’re going to miss a lot this spring.

”Thats what we’re gona miss seeing, the customers sitting at the tables and the kids running around in the field over there.”