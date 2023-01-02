COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –The City of Columbus announced several sites where you can dispose of your holiday trees as the season fades into the new year.
Rumpke Waste & Recycling said it will provide free curbside pickup for trees placed on the curb before 6:00 a.m. on regular yard waste collection days. Trees taller than eight feet should be cut in half and any trees in bags will not be collected. As well, you must remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel and other loose objects from the tree.
You can also dispose of trees at the following free yard waste drop-off locations:
Com-Til Compost Facility
- 7000 Jackson Pike, Columbus
Ohio Mulch
- 4120 Roberts Road, Columbus
- 4665 Westerville Rd.
- 1600 Universal Rd.
- 2541 Harrisburg Pike
- 537 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Rd.
Kurts Bros. and Mulch Manufacturing Inc.
- 2850 Rohr Road, Groveport
- 6055-C Westerville Rd., Westerville
- 6279 Houchard Rd., Dublin
- 6747 Taylor Road S.W., Columbus
For more information on a location near you, click here.