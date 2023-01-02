Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –The City of Columbus announced several sites where you can dispose of your holiday trees as the season fades into the new year.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling said it will provide free curbside pickup for trees placed on the curb before 6:00 a.m. on regular yard waste collection days. Trees taller than eight feet should be cut in half and any trees in bags will not be collected. As well, you must remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel and other loose objects from the tree.

You can also dispose of trees at the following free yard waste drop-off locations:

Com-Til Compost Facility

7000 Jackson Pike, Columbus

Ohio Mulch

4120 Roberts Road, Columbus

4665 Westerville Rd.

1600 Universal Rd.

2541 Harrisburg Pike

537 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Rd.

Kurts Bros. and Mulch Manufacturing Inc.

2850 Rohr Road, Groveport

6055-C Westerville Rd., Westerville

6279 Houchard Rd., Dublin

6747 Taylor Road S.W., Columbus

For more information on a location near you, click here.