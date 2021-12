(NEXSTAR) – Everyone loves some version of The Grinch.

Whether you prefer the 1966 classic, Jim Carrey’s 2000 live action version, or the 2018 version voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, we won’t judge you here.

Each version can be found on various cable and broadcast channels, according to the Countdown to Christmas Movie Database:

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

Saturday, December 11, 8:00 and 8:30 PM — TBS

Saturday, December 18, 7:00 and 9:30 PM — TNT

Saturday, December 25, 8:00 PM — NBC

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Thursday, December 2, 8:00 PM — Freeform

Friday, December 3, 4:35 PM – Freeform

Tuesday, December 7, 8:20 PM – Freeform

Wednesday, December 8, 5:00 PM – Freeform

Friday, December 10, 12:00 PM and 9:20 PM– Freeform

Wednesday, December 15, 8:20 PM – Freeform

Thursday, December 16, 3:30 PM – Freeform

Saturday December 18. 9:40 PM – Freeform

Sunday, December 19, 1:30 PM – Freeform

Thursday, December 23, 9:15 PM – Freeform

Friday, December 24, 6:00 PM – Freeform

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Wednesday, December 8, 7:30 PM – Freeform

Thursday, December 9, 3:50 PM – Freeform

Saturday December 18. 7:40 PM – Freeform

Sunday, December 19, 4:10 PM – Freeform

Wednesday, December 22, 8:00 PM — NBC

All times are Eastern.