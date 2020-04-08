When will things get back to normal? Husted offers good and bad news

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted spoke candidly during Wednesday’s press conferences offering his opinion on the positive and negative news arising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Husted focused his attention on the question many Ohioans and Americans want to know — When will things get back to normal?

“This is a question that we wrestle with constantly,” Husted said. “The good news is that thanks to the wisdom and decisive action of the governor, Governor DeWine, Ohio is in a much better place today than we thought it would be. We have not experienced the catastrophic scenarios that we surely would have if those actions hadn’t taken place.”

Husted said even bigger than Governor DeWine’s decisions are the actions of the more than 11.7 million Ohioans complying with DeWine’s requests and orders.

“Collectively, we as a state have saved a lot of lives,” Husted said.

But immediately after presenting the good news, Husted delivered the bad news.

“The bad news is that we are still deep in the midst of a health crisis,” he said. “We know that we are still in a battle that has to be won.”

The other bad news he gave was that we don’t have enough personal protective equipment.

“We don’t have enough [PPE] yet. We have to conserve what we have,” Husted said. “There are many people out there on the frontlines who need it and deserve it and we can’t open things up and put more people in jeopardy until we have the protective equipment that will give them a sense of comfort and a sense of protection that they really deserve.”

Husted then turned his focus back on what the future will look like in Ohio and the rest of America in the coming months after the COVID-19 surge hits.

“Life won’t go back exactly to what it was like pre coronavirus,” Husted said. “There will be a lot of thoughtful decisions that need to be made to ensure that as we emerge from the first surge, we don’t create a second surge of spread.”

Husted said a vaccine is not likely for a year or longer making everyday actions all the more important in dealing with this pandemic.