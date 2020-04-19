Wheelersburg man arrested for aggravated kidnapping and burglary

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Police arrested a man in connection to a kidnapping and burglary incident that occurred in Wheelersburg on February 3.

Captain John W. Murphy, with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, states Thomas Glass, 51, was arrested on kidnapping and burglary charges.

Police state a tip help them locate him near Dixon Mill road and after a short foot chase in the suspect was apprehended.

Murphy states the successful apprehension of the suspect is the direct result of the joint effort between the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the Portsmouth Police Department.

To protect the victim, their identity wasn’t included the police report.

Sheriff Donini stated that this is an ongoing investigation with possible further charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury. Anyone wishing to give information can contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091. All information will be kept confidential.