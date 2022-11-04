COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s Powerball drawing is the largest jackpot in history after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $1.6 billion with a cash option of $782.4 million for the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday. If winners choose to take the full jackpot, the money would be paid out in 30 payments over 29 years, with a 5% annual increase every year until the final payment.

Powerball ticket sales close at 10 p.m. on the day of each drawing and occur every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, according to the Ohio Lottery. NBC4i.com will have the winning numbers once they are drawn.

Saturday’s jackpot is the largest jackpot in Powerball history and the largest in U.S. lottery history. The previous record was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3 when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, for the 39th time, no ticket matched the winning numbers.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 02, 11, 22, 35 and 60, the Powerball 23 and the Power Play 2X. While no one won the big money, 16 tickets matched the five winning numbers, netting $1 million each. The tickets were sold in Arizona, California (2 tickets), Colorado, Georgia (2 tickets), Maryland (2 tickets), Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey (2 tickets) New York. Oregon, Texas and Virginia. Three tickets — one each in Arkansas, Montana and New Jersey — matched the five winning numbers and the Power Play, doubling the prize to $2 million.

More than 7.2 million tickets won at least one prize in Wednesday’s drawing for a total of $74.9 million. Powerball said players have a 1 in 24.0 chance of winning at least one prize. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The first Powerball drawing was held on April 19, 1992.