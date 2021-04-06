What to know ahead of Ohio’s May 4 special election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Election season is ramping up again in Central Ohio as the state kicks off nearly four weeks of early in-person voting.

The Franklin County Board of Elections opened its Early Vote Center Tuesday morning with smaller crowds, but similar safety measures as the General Election five months earlier.

“[Voters can expect] probably not a lot of lines,” said Aaron Sellers, the public information officer at the Franklin County Board of Elections. “If they want to come up here to vote they’ll be able to get in and get out.”

The Early Vote Center will funnel voters through a smaller room at the Morse Road building with fewer voting machines. Sellers said the Board will still require face coverings, promote social distancing and ramp up cleaning and sanitation measures. Poll workers will be separated by plexiglass barriers. The facility expects to have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) leftover from the previous election.

“We’re prepared for people to come up and vote. It’s just a matter of people coming up and actually doing it,” Sellers said.

Fewer than 36,000 registered voters in the county will have ballot issues in the May 4th special election. Those include several tax levies, a bond issue and an advisory question. Monday morning, the Board mailed out 500 absentee ballots to eligible voters.

Here are the hours for the Early Vote Center leading up to the May 4 Election Day:

April 6 – 23

(Weekdays Only – Monday through Friday)

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

April 26 – 30

(Weekdays Only – Monday through Friday)

8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 1

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sunday, May 2

1:00 – 5:00 PM

Monday, May 3

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

You can find what issues are on the ballot in your area by clicking here for a sample ballot.

To request an absentee ballot application, click here or call 614-525-3470.

For more information about the special election and early voting, click here.