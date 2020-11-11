What Ohio State’s cancellation versus Maryland means for Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after winning the Big Ten Championship against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State will not play this weekend after Maryland canceled its game with the Buckeyes due to an elevated number of coronavirus cases at the Terrapins’ football program.

The cancellation will not count as a win or loss for Ohio State, and the game will not be rescheduled.

Ohio State is still eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship on Dec. 19. Any team that misses more than two games during the eight-game regular season will not be eligible to play in the title game.

If Ohio State does not play against Indiana next week and the Hoosiers win the rest of their three games, they would claim a spot in the Big Ten Championship over the Buckeyes because they will have played and won one more game than OSU.

Wisconsin has already missed two games this season. The Badgers are still on track to play Michigan this Saturday.

Ohio State has won the Big Ten Championship three years in a row.