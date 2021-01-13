Wexner turning the Schott into a COVID-19 vaccination site

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Wexner Medical Center is scheduling appointments for their mass vaccination site at the Schottenstein Center.

Starting Tuesday, more than 150 COVID-19 vaccination stations will be set up inside the Schott, with plans to distribute more than 3,000 doses of the vaccine each day.

The move coincides with the beginning of Phase 1-B of vaccinations, where Ohioans age 80 years and older will be able to begin that process of getting vaccinated.

Organizers said the process should take around 30 to 40 minutes for each patient.

With the limited supply of vaccine, they’re currently only making appointments and vaccinating patients who are already part of the Ohio State Health Network.

Despite that, doctors said they won’t let a dose of the vaccine go to waste.

“We’re trying to serve underserved populations and mitigate in equity, so if there’s doses left at the end of the day, we call over to the emergency department or a place and they get people who have been invited based on their risk, a dose of the vaccine, but we are not wasting any vaccine,” said Dr. Nicholas Kman with OSU Wexner.

Other health providers across the state will announce their vaccine distribution plans over the next few days.