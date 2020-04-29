Wexner Medical Center nurses file safety complaint

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Association of Nurses announced Wednesday, they’re filing a safety complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Association is speaking on the behalf of the nurses at the Ohio State Wexner Center.

The union representatives states that the nurses aren’t receiving proper training related to COVID-19.

In their letter it also reveals at least 85 confirmed coronavirus cases at Ohio State.

