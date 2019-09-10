Wexner addresses Epstein allegations, shareholders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the first time since news of the Federal sex trafficking charges against Jeffrey Epstein and his connection to Les Wexner surfaced, the L-Brands C-E-O is publicly speaking about Epstein, the allegations against him and what he did or didn’t know about them.

Wexner made the comments during L-Brands investor day in Columbus at the Hilton Hotel at Easton Towne Center in northeast Columbus.

Calling Epstein’s behavior “abhorrent” and “something that we would all condemn”, it was clear Wexner was focused on distancing himself from Epstein and the negative press that’s been following him since these recent allegations.

They’ve raised questions about what Wexner knew, if anything, and what connection Epstein did or didn’t have with L-Brands. Shares of the parent company of Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works are down 35-percent compared to this time last year.

Before getting down to business, Wexner addressed shareholders and the questions about what he knew by referring to himself as a victim.

“Being taken advantage of by someone who was so sick, so cunning, so depraved, it’s something that I’m embarrassed that I was even close to,” said Wexner.

The 82-year-old is the longest serving C-E-O among Fortune 500 companies.

Epstein committed suicide in a New York jail cell facing federal charges of sex trafficking underage girls.